By Karen Jacobs
| ATLANTA, March 1
ATLANTA, March 1 While the U.S. economy is
gaining strength as evidenced by lower unemployment and other
positive recent economic data, it remains far from its 'optimal
condition,' the president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve Dennis
Lockhart said on Thursday.
Lockhart also said he still favors low-rate monetary policy
even though at present low rates aren't stimulating much credit
growth.
"Given the circumstances of the economy, which I described
earlier as still striving to get its legs, I continue to think
the benefits of low-rate policy outweigh the risks," Lockhart
said in prepared remarks to a banking industry conference hosted
by the Atlanta Fed.
He said inflation expectations appeared stable, but
cautioned that rising gasoline prices and cost pressures
"warrant a watchful eye for any shift in the underlying overall
inflation trend."
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)