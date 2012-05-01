LOS ANGELES May 1 A top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday he is concerned about possible spillover effects from Europe's simmering debt crisis that could cause another financial crisis.

"What concerns me is risk channels, something happens that causes a contagion, creates some kind of a financial crisis. That's my biggest concern," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told reporters on the sidelines of the 2012 Milken Institute Global Conference.

"It is something we have to monitor," he added. (Reporting by Tim Reid, Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Gary Crosse)