LOS ANGELES May 1 A top U.S. Federal Reserve
official said on Tuesday he is concerned about possible
spillover effects from Europe's simmering debt crisis that could
cause another financial crisis.
"What concerns me is risk channels, something happens that
causes a contagion, creates some kind of a financial crisis.
That's my biggest concern," Atlanta Fed President Dennis
Lockhart told reporters on the sidelines of the 2012 Milken
Institute Global Conference.
"It is something we have to monitor," he added.
(Reporting by Tim Reid, Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by
Gary Crosse)