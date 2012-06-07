Egypt's core inflation jumps to 30.86 pct yr/yr in Jan -c.bank
CAIRO, Feb 13 Egypt's annual core inflation jumped to 30.86 percent in January from 25.86 percent in December, the central bank said on Monday.
DALLAS, Ga., June 7 Making a direct connection between debt-stricken Greece's upcoming elections and any policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve would be unjustified, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday.
The U.S. central bank is due to hold a regular policy meeting on June 19-20, just after a June 17 Greek election that could decide the fate of the country as a member of the euro zone. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Greenback hits two-week peak vs yen after Trump-Abe meeting * Investors await Yellen's testimony before Congress (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 13 The dollar rose to a near three-week high against a basket of currencies on Monday, lifted by hopes of U.S. tax cuts to stoke corporate profits and investments as well as bets on whether the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates more quickly. The greenback
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see: