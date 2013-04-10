Russian c.bank says sees room for rate cut in H1
MOSCOW, March 3 The Russian central bank said on Friday it sees room for a rate cut in the first half of 2017 as inflation slows down quicker than expected.
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga., April 10 It is too soon for the Federal Reserve to begin considering a tapering or halt of its asset purchase stimulus program, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday.
"A lot of focus on that at the moment is maybe a bit premature," Lockhart told reporters during a press briefing on the sidelines of an Atlanta Fed conference. "We have to wait and watch how the data come in and see how the economy evolves."
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
ATHENS, March 3 Greece and its international lenders have the political will to reach a compromise and conclude a crucial review of the country's bailout progress soon, French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Friday during a visit to Athens.