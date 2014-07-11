By Howard Schneider
JACKSON, Wyoming, July 11 Federal Reserve
officials on Friday said U.S. labor markets remain slack and
inflation unlikely to accelerate, damping any sense that recent
strong jobs and other data may prompt the central bank to raise
interest rates sooner than expected.
Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said
in remarks prepared for an economic conference here that the
U.S. is not yet in sight of the Fed's inflation and unemployment
targets and likely won't raise interest rates until the second
half of 2015.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, attending the same
event and due to speak later in the day on a panel with
Lockhart, said on Bloomberg television there were "many signs of
resource slack" and that it may take a few years for inflation
to reach the Fed's 2-percent target.
Their comments come on the heels of a strong jobs report and
a recent uptick in inflation. The Fed has also made steady
progress on its plans to return monetary policy to a more normal
post-crisis footing, clearing the decks for a return to higher
interest rates.
Lockhart said he felt labor markets are recovering but still
weak, and cited the large numbers of people who continue working
part time despite wanting full-time jobs, and the low
participation rates among prime-age adults.
"We will be in the zone of liftoff decision making when the
outlook for accomplishment of the two objectives suggests they
are in sight," said Lockhart, who does not currently vote on the
Fed's main policy committee. "To cut to my bottom line, the FOMC
is still somewhat short of the point."
(Reporting By Howard Schneider)