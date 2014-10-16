WASHINGTON Oct 16 The share of part-time
workers in the U.S. labor force is likely to remain high,
meaning the labor market is still "far from normal," Atlanta
Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday.
In remarks prepared for delivery to a conference on
workforce development, Lockhart said there was likely to be some
reduction in the use of part-time workers as the economy
strengthens further, but probably not to levels seen before the
recession.
"In other words, preference for part-time workers is likely
to persist," he said.
"For Fed policy purposes, the balance of evidence suggests
the labor market is still far from normal, even if normal is not
what it used to be."
Lockhart said the workforce development community would
have to adjust accordingly, given that temporary, part-time
workers were the least likely to receive training sponsored by
employers.
More work was needed to improve job applicants' soft skills,
including effective training for adult workers, he said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)