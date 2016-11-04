ORLANDO, Fla. Nov 4 Federal Reserve rate
increases over the next two years will be "very" gradual amid
expected steady growth and stable job gains, Atlanta Federal
Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on Friday.
In prepared remarks to a National Association of Realtors
conference here Lockhart did not speak to the likelihood of a
rate increase at the Fed meeting next month. His prepared
remarks were issued before the release of Friday's jobs report,
but Lockhart may speak to that when he delivers his address or
in questions later from audience members and reporters.
Lockhart said he felt the economy remained on track for
moderate growth of around two percent, allowing the Fed to move
rates higher - a bit at a time.
"I anticipate a very gradually rising interest rate
environment over the next two years...I do not see rates
marching higher for an extended period in a preprogrammed
tightening campaign. The economy does not call for that, at
least not at this time," Lockhart said.
Because the Fed estimates that the neutral rate of interest
for the country has fallen, he said people in the housing and
real estate industries should not regard the current tightening
cycle as "ominous."
The federal funds rate and other interest rates are all
likely to remain below historical averages, while the housing
industry in general should benefit as millennials come off the
sidelines and begin buying homes. Any Fed rate increases, he
said, would be premised on continued economic growth, low
unemployment, and likely wage gains - all supportive of
homebuying.
"When the rate environment does reach a steady state,
mortgage rates should still be low and affordable by historical
standards," he said.
