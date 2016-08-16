KNOXVILLE, Tenn. Aug 16 The U.S. economy is
likely strong enough for at least one interest rate increase
before the end of 2016, as job gains continue and inflation
moves in a "healthy" direction, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank
President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday.
Recent U.S. gross domestic product data overstated weakness
in an economy whose fundamentals remain on track for moderate
growth through this year and next, Lockhart said.
"I, as one Fed policymaker, am not prepared to rule out at
least one rate hike before year's end," Lockhart said in
prepared remarks for a speech to the Rotary Club of Knoxville.
He added, however, that he is not locked into a particular date
for the decision.
The Fed, which raised rates in December for the first time
in nearly a decade, is scheduled to hold policy meetings in
September, early November and December.
Lockhart, who is currently not a voting member of the Fed's
policymaking committee, also pointed to a risk he and other Fed
officials have given increased attention - the lag in business
investment.
He said a rebound in investment is "pivotal" to the ongoing
strength of the recovery from the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Lockhart said his staff has been polling businesses and "heard
little that would suggest a near-term reversal of the weak
trend."
Lagging business investment not only detracts from economic
growth today, but may also weigh on productivity and, in turn,
the economy's potential future growth.
He said he felt a collection of forces were weighing on
businesses, from excess capacity to the political uncertainty
around events such as Britain's June 23 vote to leave the
European Union and the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.
"Given the seeming frequency of risk events, the picture may
just be one of decision-makers never getting out of wait-and-see
mode," Lockhart said. "I don't have direct causal evidence
linking weak business investment and current political
uncertainty, but it's possible the election is a factor - maybe
not a primary factor - but a factor nonetheless."
Still, Lockhart said he felt continued job gains and signs
that both wages and inflation may have begun to move higher mean
he expects the Fed to achieve its employment and inflation
objectives sometime next year.
"Early indications of third-quarter GDP growth suggest a
rebound. I don't believe momentum has stalled. I remain
confident about prospects in the second half of 2016 and 2017,"
he said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)