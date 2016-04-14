CHICAGO, April 14 Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank
President Dennis Lockhart on Thursday said he no longer expects
to advocate for a U.S. interest rate hike in April, but added
there is still time for two or three rate hikes this year.
Lockhart, speaking with Bloomberg Radio before a scheduled
public appearance in Chicago, said he wants to see sustained
economic growth, monthly jobs gains above 200,000, firmer
inflation and continued anchored inflation expectations before
raising rates. If there is no rebound this quarter from
apparently weak first-quarter growth, he would advocate caution
in interest rate policy, he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)