ATLANTA Oct 7 Bankers, not taxpayers, should have to shoulder the losses in case of massive financial firm failures, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday as growing discontent with Wall Street drove protests around the country.

Dennis Lockhart, president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve, told a town-hall-style meeting that regulators must ensure that banking giants do not take undue risks.

"Maintaining this (capital) buffer is especially important for the larger, systemically important institutions," Lockhart said.