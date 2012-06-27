WASHINGTON, June 27 The Federal Reserve would
only likely launch another full-on round of bond buying if the
economy took a turn for the worse or if Europe's problems flared
out of control, a top policymaker said on Wednesday.
"I don't think the conditions have developed that require us
to bring out bigger guns quite yet," Atlanta Fed President
Dennis Lockhart said in an interview with Nightly Business
Report. Lockhart is a voter this year on the central bank's
policy-setting panel.
Another round of quantitative easing "is certainly an
option," he added. A dramatic slowing of growth, a wave of job
layoffs, or falling prices that raise the specter of damaging
deflationary spiral are all possible triggers for Fed action, he
said.
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler)