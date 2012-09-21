By Karen Jacobs
| ATLANTA, Sept 21
ATLANTA, Sept 21 Slowing U.S. economic growth, a
stagnating labor market, and a conviction that monetary policy
could boost jobs were what convinced Atlanta Federal Reserve
Bank President Dennis Lockhart to throw his weight behind the
central bank's latest stimulus, Lockhart said on Friday.
In the leadup to last week's Federal Open Market Committee's
policy meeting, Lockhart had been on the fence.
"I concluded that there was indeed a call to action falling
out of the discouraging conditions of slowing growth and still
high unemployment with meager recent progress in bringing it
down," Lockhart said in remarks prepared for delivery to the
Institute of Internal Auditors.
Although there is still a debate raging over whether the
root problems in the jobs market are beyond the power of the Fed
to affect, he said, "I have been persuaded that the problem is,
to a significant enough extent, one of weak growth that can be
ameliorated by prudent monetary policy actions."
The Fed last week embarked on a bold new effort to help the
economy, buying $40 billion of mortgage backed securities each
month and not letting up on asset purchases until the labor
market improves substantially.