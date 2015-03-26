WASHINGTON, March 26 Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank president Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday recent market volatility may show that investors are accepting the fact that the Fed is nearing the day for a rate hike.

In an interview with CNBC he acknowledged that the impact of a soaring U.S. dollar, a rough winter and other factors had led to softer than expected economic data for the start of the year.

The impact of the dollar in particular has been larger than expected, Lockhart told the business news network.

Nevertheless "people in markets are positioning and they are trying to make some judgment as to the timing of a possible liftoff," Lockhart said. "The sensibilities of the market are a little fragile at the moment."

"We are coming to a point where we are seriously going to look at a decision to raise rates."

Lockhart has said the Fed meetings in June, July and September are probably dates for rate liftoff. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)