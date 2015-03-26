WASHINGTON, March 26 Atlanta Federal Reserve
Bank president Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday recent market
volatility may show that investors are accepting the fact that
the Fed is nearing the day for a rate hike.
In an interview with CNBC he acknowledged that the impact of
a soaring U.S. dollar, a rough winter and other factors had led
to softer than expected economic data for the start of the year.
The impact of the dollar in particular has been larger than
expected, Lockhart told the business news network.
Nevertheless "people in markets are positioning and they are
trying to make some judgment as to the timing of a possible
liftoff," Lockhart said. "The sensibilities of the market are a
little fragile at the moment."
"We are coming to a point where we are seriously going to
look at a decision to raise rates."
Lockhart has said the Fed meetings in June, July and
September are probably dates for rate liftoff.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)