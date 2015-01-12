ATLANTA Jan 12 The U.S. economy is motoring
ahead in its recovery, likely putting the Federal Reserve in
position to raise interest rates by the middle of the year,
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday.
In some of his strongest comments to date about the
direction of the economy, Lockhart said the U.S. economy "is
hitting on all cylinders. The recovery that began in 2009 is
well-advanced."
In remarks to the Rotary Club of Atlanta, Lockhart said his
expectation is that reasonably strong growth will continue
through 2015, unemployment will fall, and inflation will
eventually begin to rise - a set of conditions that should allow
the Fed to raise rates by the middle of the year.
The comments from a Fed centrist give an important insight
into how the U.S. central bank is steadily moving towards a rate
hike that will put a formal end to its era of crisis response.
The initial hike will still leave interest rates unnaturally
low, and they are expected to rise only slowly, over a period of
years, towards what is considered a neutral level. That means
years more of economic stimulus remain in the offing even after
that initial increase.
But the moment of liftoff will be "momentous" said Lockhart,
who is among the regional Fed presidents voting this year on the
central bank's policy-setting committee.
"There was more improvement in labor markets in 2014 than in
any other year of the recovery," Lockhart said, with the
strongest job growth in more than a decade. Meanwhile, consumers
"seem to be more prepared to open their pocketbooks."
The major risks may be outside the United States, Lockhart
said, with weak global growth, the collapse in oil prices and
other factors complicating progress towards the Fed's goal of
raising the annual rate of inflation to 2 percent.
He said low oil prices will eventually be a great benefit to
the U.S. economy, though for now it may leave the Fed with
"considerable ambiguity" over whether its inflation goals will
be met in a reasonable time frame. Wage growth is also weak.
Still, he said he felt the economy would maintain its
underlying momentum.
"The first action to raise interest rates will in all
likelihood be justified by the middle of the year," he said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)