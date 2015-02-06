By Howard Schneider
| NAPLES, Fla.
NAPLES, Fla. Feb 6 Atlanta Fed President Dennis
Lockhart on Friday said he thinks the U.S. economy continues to
grow strongly enough to justify an initial interest rate hike
later this year, but that weak inflation and wage growth were
"worrisome."
Lockhart said the strong U.S. job growth reported on Friday
made him confident that the economy "is on a path to a
sustainable and desirable state of health." He projected that
the economy would grow 3 percent in 2015 and again in 2016.
"I remain comfortable with the assumption that circumstances
will come together around mid-year or a little later ... all
possibilities from June on should remain open," Lockhart said in
a speech to business leaders in Naples, Florida, referring to
the timing of a Fed rate hike.
But he added that "there are worrisome aspects," to the
current situation, particularly the fact that wage growth has
not accelerated even as the unemployment rate has dropped, and
that inflation remains so low.
"Employment progress may be less than meets the eye," with
the unemployment rate pushed lower by millions of workers
leaving the labor force, and others stuck in part-time jobs,
Lockhart said.
Lockhart said he in particular needs to see more signs that
the recent drop in inflation caused by falling energy prices
will prove transitory. With some measures of inflation
expectations also dropping, Lockhart said he wants to be more
confident in his inflation forecast before voting to raise
rates.
"Inflation and wages ought to be telling indicators that the
gaps are closing," in the economy, said Lockhart, who has a vote
on the Fed's policy-setting committee. "Their weakness is a
concern."
The comments mark a slight shift in tone for Lockhart, a Fed
centrist who has put a premium on ensuring the labor market is
fully returned to health. He recently has been upbeat about
economic growth, and his speech on Friday came against the
backdrop of a jobs report likely to firm the U.S. central bank's
intention to begin raising rates later this year.
But, like other Fed officials, he is waiting for signs that
the combination of weak global demand, a strong U.S. dollar, and
other factors don't pull inflation even lower and nip the U.S.
recovery.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)