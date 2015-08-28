BRIEF-Lakeland Industries files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o0CMez] Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Aug 28 A key Federal Reserve policymaker said on Friday that recent financial market turbulence made him less resolute over the prospect of hiking U.S. interest rates in September, news agency Market News International reported, citing an interview.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said it was "sensible" to not change policy in the midst of a storm, Market News reported.
* Files for offering of up to 7.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: