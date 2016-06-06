WASHINGTON, June 6 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart believes the U.S. central bank should wait until July before considering whether to hike interest rates, citing a weak May jobs report and potential disruptions from Britain's June 23 vote on whether to leave the European Union.

Lockhart, a non-voting member, told Bloomberg Television that he did not "see a lot of cost to being patient to the July meeting at least".

Lockhart said he believed there could be two rate hikes between now and the end of 2016.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks later today and is expected to try to keep July as a live option for a hike. (Reporting by David Chance; Editing by James Dalgleish)