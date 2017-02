WASHINGTON Aug 2 Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday that it was too soon to rule out an interest rate increase at the U.S. central bank's next meeting in September, with a lot of data set to come in on the health of the economy.

"At this point, I don't rule out a rate increase at the next meeting or later in the year," Lockhart said on CNBC. "We just have to wait and see how the data come in." (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler)