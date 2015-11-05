BERN Nov 5 Pressure on U.S. prices will push
inflation towards the Federal Reserve's target, a top official
at the central bank said on Thursday.
"I have become convinced... that the forces at work in a
reasonable horizon, once these transitory influences have
passed, will give us the price pressures that move us to our
target," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, a
well-respected centrist and a voter on the Fed's monetary policy
committee this year, told a conference in Switzerland.
"I am prepared to take that leap of faith, so to speak. Not
everyone is."
Earlier, Lockhart said the Fed in its last policy statement
was deliberately trying to convince investors of a possible
December interest rate hike, and was successful in doing
so.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
Michael Shields)