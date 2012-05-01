UPDATE 1-German economy rebounds in final quarter of 2016
* Inflation hits highest level since July 2013 (Adds inflation data, analysts on outlook)
May 1 A top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday he was not inclined to increase monetary policy accommodation, including more quantitative easing, now.
"I'm a bit reticent at this point to pull the trigger on any new action," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on CNBC. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Inflation hits highest level since July 2013 (Adds inflation data, analysts on outlook)
SHANGHAI, Feb 14 China's foreign exchange regulator began surveying firms in Shanghai in early February about the impact on cross-border trade of possible protectionist measures by the United States, two sources said on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Shorter-dated Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Tuesday as firm results at a five-year debt auction lifted sentiment, although longer-dated maturities sagged and steepened the overall yield curve.