PHILADELPHIA, Sept 23 Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank president Dennis Lockhart said he thought rising income inequality is among the most important issues facing the country and could weaken the economy over time.

"We are an economy dominated by consumption," Lockhart said at a community development conference sponsored by the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank. "The broader the prosperity the stronger the economy...This inequality question that has come to the fore, I think, has implications for economic growth, for global strength and the global role of our country."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)