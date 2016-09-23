PHILADELPHIA, Sept 23 Atlanta Federal Reserve
Bank president Dennis Lockhart said he thought rising income
inequality is among the most important issues facing the country
and could weaken the economy over time.
"We are an economy dominated by consumption," Lockhart said
at a community development conference sponsored by the
Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank. "The broader the prosperity
the stronger the economy...This inequality question that has
come to the fore, I think, has implications for economic growth,
for global strength and the global role of our country."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)