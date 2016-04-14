CHICAGO, April 14 Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank
President Dennis Lockhart on Thursday said he sees recent and
encouraging signs that U.S. inflation may be firming, but it is
too early to tell for sure, and that patience on rate hikes is
still warranted.
Fed officials say they want more confidence that inflation
is rising toward the Fed's 2 percent goal before raising
interest rates again, after a first rate hike in nearly a decade
in December. Lockhart, speaking at a symposium sponsored by the
CFA Institute in Chicago, said he will probably need to lower
his economic growth forecast from what he had at the beginning
of the year, a slowdown that gives him "some pause."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)