NEW YORK, Sept 23 A lower participation rate in the U.S. labor market may be a worrying signal pointing to lower potential for economic growth, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday.

"Lower participation may mean somewhat lower potential for the economy. That's a concern," Lockhart, speaking at a conference on creative leadership, said of the rate that has dropped to its lowest since 1978 as discouraged workers gave up the search for employment.