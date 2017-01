ORLANDO, Fla. Nov 4 The 161,000 jobs added by the U.S. economy in October was a "solid" outcome, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Dennis Lockhart said of the Labor Department's non-farm payrolls report issued earlier on Friday.

Lockhart told the National Association of Realtors Conference here that the jobs release was a "satisfactory report." (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)