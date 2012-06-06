BRIEF-CSX responds to Mantle Ridge
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 6 Risks to the U.S. economy are rising and may force the Federal Reserve to consider additional monetary easing, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Wednesday.
"That (level) of concern is higher," he said. "I don't think we could take any policy option off the table." (Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Dollar sags after US yields brush off upbeat data and declines