MADRID Feb 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve will
need to maintain its bond buying program through the second half
of this year, a top Fed policymaker said on Tuesday.
"I don't want to speculate on what the Federal Open Market
Committee decides," Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President
Dennis Lockhart told an audience in Madrid. "I have said
publicly before, and so I can repeat it, I expect we will
certainly need to continue it into the second half of this
year."
Lockhart said the Fed could remove accommodation, when
warranted, by either tapering off or halting its bond buying
program, known as quantitative easing, depending upon conditions
at the time.