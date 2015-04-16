WEST PALM BEACH, April 16 Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday that he favored a rate hike later in the year rather than in June, given the cloudy data from the first few months of 2015.

"I would lean to a little later versus a little earlier," Lockhart said, referring to the weak U.S. employment report for March and other factors that may prove transitory, but which are making the economy difficult to read.

"I don't think it is a stark decision where we are risking a lot by going with one date versus another date. So I don't take June off the table, it is just not my preference," Lockhart said. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)