UPDATE 3-Trump changes tack and backs "one China" policy
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W.House
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept 27 The U.S. economy is likely to avoid another period of contraction despite recent weakness in the economy, although the threats to growth have risen, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on Tuesday.
"I do not believe we will have a double-dip recession," Lockhart told a group of business executives during a question-and-answer session. "There are risks around that forecast."
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W.House
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared on Friday to a two-week high, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.