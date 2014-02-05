India tries to fix Iran trade payments as Trump hardens line
* Fears of U.S. sanctions mean banks still largely shun Tehran
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Feb 5 The Federal Reserve's $10 billion step-downs in asset purchases are the "default mode" although policymakers could adjust the pace if necessary, a top U.S. central banker said on Wednesday.
Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta told reporters a serious material change in the economic outlook, especially for the worse, could make policymakers re-evaluate but he saw a "high probability" of continuity.
The Fed has trimmed back its monthly bond purchases by $10 billion at each of its last two meetings. It also said last week it would extend tests of its overnight reverse repo facility until January 2015.
Lockhart said the Fed could potentially use the repos as a tool to influence short-term rates in future, but they were still an experiment at this stage.
* Fears of U.S. sanctions mean banks still largely shun Tehran
LONDON, March 22 The difference between U.S. and German government borrowing costs was the lowest it has been in four months on Wednesday as investors started to have doubts over promises of a fiscal boost for the world's largest economy.
TOKYO, March 22 Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday, taking their cue from rising U.S. Treasuries and bolstered by strong demand at an auction of 40-year bonds.