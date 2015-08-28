BRIEF-Lakeland Industries files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o0CMez] Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Aug 28 The Federal Reserve should consider each of its three remaining policy meetings this year as possible times for it to raise interest rates, a key Fed policymaker said on Friday.
"I think all the upcoming meetings, the next three meetings, should all be live meetings and I think we should keep our options open," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told Fox Business News. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Krista Hughes; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Files for offering of up to 7.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: