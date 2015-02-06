NAPLES, Fla. Feb 6 Atlanta Fed President Dennis
Lockhart said on Friday weak wage growth in the United States
may be a sign that the natural, or long-term, rate of
unemployment has slipped.
Lockhart said it is hard to explain why the steady fall in
the unemployment rate has not yet produced signs of wage or
price pressures.
"The debate will come most into play when we have to
consider an overshoot, whether people believe that is necessary
to get inflation higher," Lockhart told reporters following a
speech to business leaders in Naples, Florida. "That is a
subject of active discussion."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)