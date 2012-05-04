US STOCKS-Wall St hits record highs on strong retail results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK May 4 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Friday it initiated a competitive bidding process with nine broker-dealers for securities in its Maiden Lane III portfolio.
The regional Fed bank received "several strong reverse inquiries" for holdings in two Triaxx CDOs holdings, or collateralized debt obligations, it said. Bids will be due on May 10. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct (Updates to open)
LAGOS, Feb 21 Nigeria wants to borrow at least $1 billion from the World Bank and to sign within months for a $1.3 billion loan from China to fund railway projects, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Tuesday.
* Clarocity corp says initial $4 million facility has been drawn down, co and stableview have agreed to increase amount available for drawdown to $6 million