NEW YORK May 4 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Friday it initiated a competitive bidding process with nine broker-dealers for securities in its Maiden Lane III portfolio.

The regional Fed bank received "several strong reverse inquiries" for holdings in two Triaxx CDOs holdings, or collateralized debt obligations, it said. Bids will be due on May 10. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)