June 21 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York
named Simon Potter, the co-head of research and statistics, as
the head of its important markets group that deals directly with
Wall Street banks.
Potter, 51, starts the job on June 30, replacing Brian Sack,
whose departure was announced in April.
The New York Fed's markets group deals directly with Wall
Street and foreign central banks, carrying out the U.S. central
bank's actions in the open market. Potter and will also manage
the regional Fed bank's System Open Market Account (SOMA).
Potter, a 14-year employee of the New York Fed, helped
design the 2009 U.S. bank "stress tests" and sits on an
international group that supported the Basel Committee's efforts
to strengthen bank capital standards, the Fed bank said.
"Simon is a trusted colleague with deep expertise in
macroeconomics, financial stability and financial markets, and a
reputation for candor and objectivity," New York Fed President
William Dudley said in a statement.
Sack, who was seen as a rising star within the central bank,
had been head of the markets group since June 2009. He navigated
many of the Fed's emergency measures to stabilize the banking
system and to pull the U.S. economy out the worst recession in
decades.
