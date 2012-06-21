* Simon Potter to replace Brian Sack in the job
* To conduct U.S. central bank's open market policies
(Adds outside comment, background on unwinding portfolio)
By Jonathan Spicer
June 21 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York
named Simon Potter, an internal director of economic research,
as the new head of its division that conducts monetary policy in
the marketplace for the U.S. central bank.
Potter, 51, starts as head of the New York Fed's markets
group on June 30, replacing Brian Sack, 41, whose resignation
was announced in April.
The markets group deals directly with Wall Street and
foreign central banks, carrying out Fed actions in the open
market. Potter will oversee the extension of so-called Operation
Twist, unveiled on Wednesday, in which the Fed sells short-term
bonds and replaces them with longer-term ones in an effort to
lower borrowing costs.
Potter, who is now the co-head of research and statistics at
the New York Fed, will also manage the Fed's System Open Market
Account (SOMA).
Sack, who was seen as a rising star within the central bank,
had been head of markets since June 2009. He navigated many of
the Fed's emergency measures to stabilize the banking system and
help pull the U.S. economy out of recession during the financial
crisis in 2008-2009, including two controversial "quantitative
easing" programs.
Dubbed QE1 and QE2, the programs included the Fed buying
U.S. Treasury debt and mortgage-backed securities.
With the U.S. economic recovery still flailing, the jobless
rate high at 8.2 percent, and Europe's sovereign debt crisis
simmering, the Fed may unleash even more unconventional policy
action, including QE3. The new $267-billion Operation Twist is
set to run through the end of the year.
In the years to come, the New York Fed's markets group will
have the tricky job of unwinding the more than $2 trillion in
securities the central bank has directed it to purchase since
late 2008.
"The job in the next few years will be cleaning up the mess,
it's not as exciting and creative as it was before," said Ernest
Patrikis, a former general counsel and first vice president at
the New York Fed.
"You need a steady hand who knows the system and the
people... To me, there's much to be said for internal
promotions, and not bringing in outsiders," added Patrikis, who
is now a partner at White & Case in New York.
Potter, a 14-year employee of the New York Fed, helped
design the 2009 U.S. bank "stress tests" and sits on an
international group that supported the Basel Committee's efforts
to strengthen bank capital standards, the Fed bank said.
He also regularly gives briefings to the central bank's
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets monetary
policy. Before joining the New York Fed, Potter was assistant
professor of economics at the University of California, Los
Angeles.
"Simon is a trusted colleague with deep expertise in
macroeconomics, financial stability and financial markets, and a
reputation for candor and objectivity," New York Fed President
William Dudley said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)