June 24 Through the dark days of the financial
crisis, and the grey days of the halting recovery that have
followed, investors have always been able to count on backing
from two sources - Ben Bernanke and Beijing.
They have provided stimulus, mainly by pumping funds into
the U.S. and Chinese economies in various ways, when other
pillars of support had become unreliable.
That helps to explain why global financial markets took such
a beating last week when both signaled that they are getting
tired of being leant on so heavily.
Bernanke, the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, set a
timetable at last week's Fed meeting for the central bank to
reduce the size of its bond buying program with a view to ending
it by the middle of next year.
Meanwhile, his counterparts at the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) engineered a cash crunch as a warning to overextended
banks - and this from a central bank that has previously always
provided liquidity when cash conditions tightened.
A lot will now depend on whether this kind of behavior from
either hurts the global economy enough to seriously damage the
confidence of businesses and consumers, with the resulting
fallout for spending, corporate profits, and hiring.
"A trading environment once predicated on free money forever
is now being reassessed," said Eric Green, TD Securities' global
head of rates research, in a note to clients. The prospects of
the Fed stopping its easy money policies "leaves few willing
buyers to step in" as prices drop, he said.
In China, a sudden leap in rates for short-term borrowing to
record highs should help rein in so-called shadow banking, the
lending being done by non-bank institutions, but there is the
risk of a miscalculation that could set off a full-blown banking
crisis even as the economy is showing fresh signs of slowing.
"It does create a lot of repayment risk within the system
between financial institutions and there is potential for
unintended consequences," said Charlene Chu, senior director at
Fitch Ratings.
BULLARD'S WARNING
A possible miscalculation is also the concern of St. Louis
Federal Reserve President James Bullard, who complained that
Bernanke spoke too soon about reducing stimulus last week.
Neither the central bank's own economic growth forecasts nor
its expectations for continued weak inflation supported a
decision just yet to dial back on the $85 billion a month it has
been pumping into the financial system, the St. Louis Fed said
in explaining Bullard's thinking.
Bullard, who dissented against the decision, wanted "a more
prudent approach," that would have meant waiting for clearer
signs that weak inflation would rebound.
While Bernanke made it clear that the Fed's actions would
depend on whether the economy continues to improve, he based his
forecast on expectations that growth will be buoyant enough to
bring the U.S. jobless rate down to near 7 percent in a year's
time from its current rate of 7.6 percent.
Investors had known the central bank was starting to
consider less accommodation, but the level of detail surprised
them. So did the return of the Fed to calendar-based guidance on
what it intended to do, after months of attempts by Bernanke and
other top officials to tie the bond buying, known as
quantitative easing, to the economy's performance.
"The average investor is just so dependent on quantitative
easing to act as that safety net that, even though it was
forewarned, it still came as a shock," said Bruce Bittles, chief
investment strategist for brokerage Robert W. Baird & Co.
The big problem is that there isn't much precedent for
normalizing an economy that has been artificially supported for
so long with low interest rates and a massive injection of funds
through bond buying. To say the punch bowl is being removed may
be an understatement.
The risk is that there are more major disruptions in
financial markets in the next few months as investors pull back
for fear of the unknown - and that rising interest rates and a
decline in the value of stocks and bonds starts to feed into the
real economy as consumers and companies cut back spending.
That could stall the housing market recovery and reduce
expectations for retail sales and capital investment, which
would quickly feed into lower corporate earnings growth and
weaker job creation.
To be sure, on housing and the economy, Bernanke was hopeful
last week - saying that people "expect house prices to continue
to rise" - and stressing that when interest rates rise for the
right reasons, including optimism about the economy, it is "a
good thing."
And his credibility remains intact with many.
Bernanke "did a very good job of structuring the runway,
saying this is how it's likely to unfold," said William Larkin,
fixed income portfolio manager at Salem, Massachusetts-based
Cabot Money Management, which has $500 million in assets.
Investors are almost evenly split on whether the Fed will be
able to manage the transition to higher rates without doing
serious harm to the economy, according to the Wells Fargo/Gallup
Investor and Retirement Optimism Index, released on Thursday.
Forty-six percent of those surveyed said the Fed will be
successful, while 43 percent said the economy will suffer great
harm when policy changes.
JPMorgan chief U.S. economist Michael Feroli said he mostly
expects economic data to play out as the Fed predicts.
"Were the economy to stumble, however, history may look back
on this meeting as one where the Fed once again jumped the gun
in embracing better data," he said.
Given such uncertainty for global markets, the last thing
that was needed last week was concern about stability in the
Chinese banking system.
The PBOC let short-term interest rates spike to
extraordinary levels - the cost of borrowing overnight funds
surged to as high as 25 percent for some institutions at one
stage - as it refused to inject funds into money markets.
The jitters spread more broadly late last week, amid rumors
- passed on by Chinese media outlets - that two major banks had
received emergency funds from the PBOC circulated in financial
markets in London and New York on Thursday. The lenders denied
the rumors, after which money markets calmed somewhat on Friday.
But the episode has added to some wider concerns among
investors that the Chinese economy is over-extended, with
overall financing rising 52 percent in the first five months of
this year compared with the same period in 2012. Of particular
concern are big sales of wealth management products that promise
investors high returns.
The negative sentiment was reflected in a front-page article
in the U.S. financial weekly Barron's this weekend. The headline
screamed "China's Looming Credit Crisis" as it spotlighted what
it said was reckless borrowing by Chinese companies and local
governments.
Given the growing importance in recent years of an earnings
stream from China for many large American and European companies
any stumble by China could have wider ramifications.
For the current quarter, earnings for companies in the
Standard & Poor's 500 index are expected to rise by just
3.2 percent, though they are seen rebounding back above 13
percent for the fourth quarter despite forecasts for negligible
sales growth.
However, there are plenty of warning signs. In the run up to
the quarterly reporting period, which starts next month, the
number of firms in the index lowering their earnings forecasts
is outnumbering those raising them by 6.5 to 1 - the weakest
outlook ratio since 2001, according to Thomson Reuters data.
On Friday, for example, one of the country's biggest
restaurant operators, Darden Restaurants Inc, said
higher payroll taxes and gasoline prices were cutting into
traffic at its eateries, which include two destinations for the
middle class, the Olive Garden and Red Lobster chains.
And while FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit on Wednesday, it did so by cutting costs. The
company, considered an economic bellwether because of the
massive volume of goods it moves around the world, is cutting
costs and jobs to adjust to higher demand for less expensive
international shipping.
Many companies are finding it difficult to raise prices in
the current environment, which can hurt their margins, and
reflecting Bullard's concerns about the inflation rate being too
low.
And even those who are relatively bullish in one market or
another are keeping their expectations very much in check.
"'Down a little' is the new 'up,' for now anyway," said
Doubleline Capital's CEO Jeffrey Gundlach, who is bullish on
Treasuries despite last week's worst sell-off in the benchmark
10-year market in more than a decade.
(Additional reporting by Ann Saphir and Dan Burns; Editing by
Martin Howell & Kim Coghill)