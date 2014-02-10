SAN FRANCISCO Feb 10 Investors saw a 50-50
chance at the end of last year that the Federal Reserve will
start raising short-term U.S. interest rates by March 2015, a
study published on Monday by the San Francisco Federal Reserve
Bank showed.
That was sooner than investors had expected just a few
months earlier, the study said, despite the fact that official
Fed forecasts for the likely timing of rate "liftoff" barely
budged. Only the most hawkish of Fed officials currently expect
rate hikes to begin by March of next year.
("B)ond investor expectations for the date of exit have
moved forward notably in recent months, probably because they
anticipated the (Fed's) decision at its December 2013 meeting to
cut back large-scale asset purchases," senior San Francisco Fed
economist Jens Christensen wrote in the bank's latest Economic
Letter.
Still, Christensen added, the timing is highly uncertain,
with the odds of keeping rates at the current near-zero level
past March 2015 identical to the odds of rates rising before
then.
The analysis, which relied on Treasury bond yields of
varying maturities, also suggested that investors are pricing in
about a one-in-three chance of rates remaining at zero beyond
2015, longer than most Fed officials currently expect.
"This finding is consistent with the inherent uncertainty
about the outlook for inflation and unemployment, the economic
variables that guide (Fed) rate decisions," Christensen wrote.
The study gets to the heart of the Fed's current dilemma as
it seeks to end its bond-buying stimulus this year and yet still
provide the economy the support it needs.
Fed officials worry that markets will price in a
too-aggressive pace of rate hikes that could undercut the
central bank's efforts to boost the economy.
Complicating matters is a rapidly falling unemployment rate,
which the Fed has used as a guidepost for rate policy.
The Fed now promises to keep rates near zero until well past
the time that unemployment falls to 6.5 percent.
A January unemployment rate reading of 6.6 percent puts
pressure on Fed Chair Janet Yellen to rewrite that pledge,
perhaps removing any reference to a specific unemployment level
and emphasizing that a rate hike is unlikely until inflation
climbs back to healthier levels.
Yellen makes her first public remarks as Fed chair on
Tuesday when she updates the U.S. Congress on the economic
outlook and monetary policy.