By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Dec 14 Top bond investors favor
long-dated U.S. Treasury bonds over short-dated notes, using
short positions in Eurodollar futures and short-dated Treasuries
in anticipation that anxiety over the Fed's path will dominate
market action in the coming year.
It is expected the Federal Reserve will raise rates at the
conclusion of its two-day meeting on Dec. 16. Investors say this
is largely priced into the markets, but the pace of subsequent
hikes is unclear. Many investors believe the Fed will raise
rates at least twice in 2016, but it could boost the short-term
rate three or more times.
Successive rate hikes in 2016 "will benefit the long end
(versus) the short end," said Rick Rieder, chief investment
officer of fundamental fixed income for BlackRock, the
world's largest money manager with $4.5 trillion in assets. "The
long end is the better part of the curve," he said.
He also said he expected the Fed to indicate after the first
rate hike that it would proceed with later increases at a
gradual pace, and that it would be slow to reduce its balance
sheet. He said that scenario would benefit 30-year Treasuries
prices since it would prevent a flood of long-dated Treasury
supply entering the market and weighing on prices.
Yields on Treasuries maturing between 1-3 years hit the
highest levels in at least four and a half years this month as
conviction has risen that the Fed will raise rates this week. On
Monday, rates futures implied traders see a 79 percent chance
that the Fed will move this week.
Short- and long-dated Treasuries this year have posted
nearly identical returns. The Barclays 1-3 year Treasuries index
has posted a 0.71 percent return so far in 2015; the
20-year-plus index is up 0.68 percent.
While Rieder said he believed in a curve-flattener trade in
2016, he said he was not executing it currently and instead was
moderately bullish on short-dated Treasuries across BlackRock's
bond portfolios since the impending Fed move had largely been
priced into that part of the curve.
He said that while BlackRock was using Eurodollar futures
contracts to bet against short-dated Treasuries across the
firm's bond portfolios, BlackRock had a moderate bullish
position in short-term Treasuries overall in these portfolios,
given their cash positions.
Other investors also use Eurodollars as a way of betting
against the short end of the yield curve. Eurodollar futures are
CME Group's most actively traded interest-rate futures contract
and represent a key short-term interbank borrowing level.
Julien Scholnick, portfolio manager at Western Asset
Management Co., which managed more than $446 billion in assets
as of Sept. 30, expects three interest rate increases next year.
The anxiety over the exact timing of subsequent rate hikes
would likely put more selling pressure on short-dated Treasuries
next year. As a result, he said Western added to short positions
against short-term Eurodollar futures contracts earlier this
quarter.
Speculative net short positions in Eurodollar futures stood
at 251,157 contracts last week, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
"The increase in volatility that we've seen over the course
of the year is not going to end just when the Fed goes for the
first time," he said.
Scholnick said Western added to an overweight position in
long-dated Treasuries earlier this quarter, expecting inflation
to remain low. Higher short-term rates could hurt spending,
which would also dampen inflation, he said. Low inflation
reduces the risk of long-dated bonds' interest payouts being
eroded over time, and that diminished risk tends to attract
buyers and boost the bonds' prices.
Michael Temple, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments,
said anxiety over the timing of subsequent rate hikes would
remain after the Fed's first move and that he had positioned for
a flattening of the yield curve into 2016 within Pioneer's
multi-sector bond funds.
He said those funds were shorting 2-5 year Treasury futures
and maintaining a neutral to bullish position in long-dated
Treasuries.
"I don't think that we are going to have that warm and fuzzy
feeling" after the Fed hikes rates for the first time, Temple
said. Pioneer managed over $244 billion in assets globally as of
December 2014.
