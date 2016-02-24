DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
NEW YORK Feb 24 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday canceled its purchase operation of mortgage-backed securities due to "technical difficulties," the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
The U.S. central bank will reschedule the operation for a later time, the New York Fed said.
