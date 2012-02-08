NEW YORK Feb 8 The Federal Reserve Bank
of New York said on Wednesday it sold $6.2 billion worth of
residential mortgage-backed securities to Goldman Sachs Group
Inc, its second major sale this year of assets acquired
in the 2008 government bailout of insurer American International
Group Inc.
The auction-based sale will enable the New York Fed, which
handles the U.S. central bank's market activities, to recoup the
remaining outstanding loan balance of $19.5 billion to the
portfolio called Maiden Lane II. Credit Suisse Group
bought a $7.01-billion chunk of the portfolio after an auction
last month.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)