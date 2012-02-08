* Second major Maiden Lane II sale in three weeks
* Allows Fed bank to recoup balance of $19.5 bln loan
* Bonds were acquired in 2008 bailout of AIG
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The Federal Reserve Bank
of New York sold $6.2 billion worth of residential
mortgage-backed securities to Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
its second major sale this year of assets acquired in the 2008
government bailout of insurer American International Group Inc
.
The auction-based sale will enable the New York Fed, which
handles the U.S. central bank's market activities, to recoup the
remaining outstanding loan balance of $19.5 billion to the
portfolio called Maiden Lane II, it said on Wednesday.
The Fed bank did not reveal the sales price nor the specific
bonds in the auction but said Goldman's bid "represented good
value for the public."
Credit Suisse Group bought a $7.01 billion chunk
of the portfolio on Jan. 19 after an auction.
In the latest round, the Fed also invited bids from the U.S.
securities units of Barclays PLC, Morgan Stanley
, Royal Bank of Scotland PLC and Credit Suisse,
whose unsolicited offer for the assets set off the auction.
The back-to-back sales chop the portfolio down to about $6.2
billion in face value, and suggest the market for such bonds is
warming up. The U.S. housing market was at the heart of the
2007-2009 global financial crisis.
Maiden Lane II was created to absorb risky mortgage
securities from AIG, helping prevent the collapse of what was
then the world's largest insurer. In March last year, the New
York Fed had rejected a $15.7 billion bid from AIG, saying it
would sell off the bonds over time instead.
After having trouble offloading the mortgage securities
throughout last year, the New York Fed has had better luck this
year as prices of the assets improved.
The rest of Maiden Lane II assets will be sold "individually
and in segments over time as market conditions warrant through a
competitive sales process, while taking appropriate care to
avoid market disruption," the Fed bank said.
The loan will be repaid in early March. Any proceeds from
further sales would go to the U.S. Treasury.
