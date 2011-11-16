* Tentative size of margin requirement is 2.5 percent

* MF Global failure exposed vulnerability in MBS trades

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Nov 16 Traders are looking at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's new margin requirements for mortgage-backed securities trades as one method of protection against events similar to MF Global's failure two weeks ago.

The step could be a move by the New York Fed to shed some vulnerability in the wake of MF Global's MFGLQ.PK demise, since the broker-dealer had primary dealer status and was engaged in trades with the New York Fed when it declared bankruptcy.

"I think the reason that the Fed did this was likely because of the situation with MF Global," said one source at a primary dealer.

"The Fed had $1 billion of unsettled trades with MF Global that it had to cancel and replace with trades with other dealers. In mid-November to mid-December they're doing $28 billion in MBS purchases, and it's important that they are protected."

The New York Fed told mortgage-backed securities desks at primary dealers in a conference call on Tuesday that it would initiate a margin requirement for dealers selling MBS to the Fed. The tentative requirement will be 2.5 percent, sources familiar with the call said, but the number could change.

The requirement will impel primary dealers making agreements to sell MBS to the Fed to post money up front in cases where the settlement date of the deal is far enough into the future. That way, if the deal collapses or its value changes in the interim, the Fed doesn't lose money.

"The Federal Reserve Bank of New York informed its primary dealers today that it will require dealers to margin against their outstanding agency MBS forward transactions with the NY Fed," a spokesman for the New York Fed told Reuters late on Tuesday.

"Dealers are required to post collateral in a number of other types of operations with the NY Fed," he added.

The New York Fed requires margins for securities lending operations -- in which it makes the securities on its balance sheet available for market participants to borrow and use as collateral in the repo market -- as well as for repo trades and discount window loans.

Mahesh Swaminathan, head of RMBS credit strategy at Credit Suisse in New York, said the MBS margin requirements were not likely to have a large impact on trading in the market.

"It's an incremental cost to the dealers but it's not extraordinary in the grand scheme of things," he said.

"I think if volume of trading with the Fed gets very large, especially in a QE3 context, it could be an issue for smaller dealers to the extent that they have liquidity challenges -- if there's some scarcity there that's a potential problem for smaller institutions."

The New York Fed is currently carrying out the Fed's pledge to reinvest maturing MBS securities into the MBS market, a part of the Fed's "Operation Twist" plan to stimulate the economy, which also includes a $400 billion program to lengthen the average maturity of its Treasuries portfolio.

The last time the Fed bought MBS was during its first round of quantitative easing; that program ended in March 2010.

MF Global was one of the 22 banks and securities firms authorized to deal directly with the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department to help carry out monetary policy and distribute debt. When it failed, market participants began to question why the New York Fed had allowed it to make the primary dealer list in the first place.

The New York Fed grants dealers primary dealer status after an extensive vetting process that can last for years. The perceived rigor of the application process has led market participants to view primary dealer status as a stamp of approval from the New York Fed, despite a statement to the contrary on the New York Fed's website.

MF Global's failure was the first by a primary dealer since Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008. (Additional reporting by Kristina Cooke; Editing by Leslie Adler)