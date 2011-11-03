NEW YORK Nov 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve bought $950 million in mortgage-backed securities from other firms to replaced canceled transactions with bankrupt futures broker MF Global MFGLQ.PK, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The replacement purchases were part of $5.5 billion in net buying of mortgage-backed securities in the week ended Nov. 2.

The purchase program, conducted by the New York Fed for the U.S. central bank, is the latest measure announced on Sept. 21 to help the mortgage market and the overall economy. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)