LONDON Jan 5 The three-month U.S. dollar Libor rate settled at a new 6-1/2 year high of 0.61710 percent on Tuesday, compared with 0.61170 percent on Monday.

The London interbank offered rate on dollar-denominated loans among banks for three months has been steadily rising since the Federal Reserve last month hiked interest rates for the first time in almost a decade.

Libor is a benchmark rate for $350 trillion in financial products worldwide. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Marius Zaharia)