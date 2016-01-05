BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc's CEO's 2016 total compensation was $11.3 mln
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc - CEO Joel S. Marcus' 2016 total compensation was $11.3 million versus $11.2 million in 2015
LONDON Jan 5 The three-month U.S. dollar Libor rate settled at a new 6-1/2 year high of 0.61710 percent on Tuesday, compared with 0.61170 percent on Monday.
The London interbank offered rate on dollar-denominated loans among banks for three months has been steadily rising since the Federal Reserve last month hiked interest rates for the first time in almost a decade.
Libor is a benchmark rate for $350 trillion in financial products worldwide. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Marius Zaharia)
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc - CEO Joel S. Marcus' 2016 total compensation was $11.3 million versus $11.2 million in 2015
April 7 Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund: