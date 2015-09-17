UPDATE 2-Toshiba's Westinghouse to file for Chapter 11 -Japan govt
* Toshiba board approved filing at board meeting - Nikkei Westinghouse nuclear projects dogged by delays, cost overruns (Recasts with Japan government comment)
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Top officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday resumed a two-day policy meeting that is narrowly expected to end without an interest rate increase.
The policy review, which had begun Wednesday afternoon, reopened Thursday at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), a Fed official said in an email. The Fed is due to issue a statement at the conclusion of the meeting later on Thursday at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Toshiba board approved filing at board meeting - Nikkei Westinghouse nuclear projects dogged by delays, cost overruns (Recasts with Japan government comment)
TOKYO, March 29 Shorter-dated Japanese government bond prices slipped on Wednesday as the market took cues from an overnight retreat by U.S. Treasuries, while the longer-dated maturities gained on month-end investor demand.