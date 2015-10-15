NEW YORK Oct 15 The U.S. economy only needs to
add between 70,000 and 120,000 jobs per month to keep the
unemployment rate steady at 5.1 percent, Cleveland Fed President
Loretta Mester said on Thursday, defending her preference to
raise interest rates.
Job growth slowed sharply in August and September to a
monthly average of 139,000.
"I don't think job growth was as weak as some people think
it was," Mester told reporters at New York University. To keep
the unemployment rate steady "it's probably now 70,000 to
120,000 depending on what model you have.
"We shouldn't be expecting to see 250,000 jobs a month," she
added. "As the economy has improved we expect...jobs growth to
slow."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Diane Craft)