(Adds background on forecasts, comments)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK Nov 6 A top Federal Reserve
policymaker on Thursday painted perhaps the clearest picture yet
of how the U.S. central bank should improve the way it forecasts
policy changes and economic developments.
Loretta Mester, president of the Cleveland Fed and a member
of the central bank's communications committee, detailed three
"suitable amendments" to widely cited charts that the Fed
publishes quarterly showing the expectations of its individual
policymakers.
The so-called summary of economic projections (SEPs),
informally known as the "dots" charts, are often criticized for
confusing investors. They show anonymous predictions for
economic growth, inflation and unemployment, as well as how high
the key federal funds rate will be in coming years.
Mester said the Fed should clarify, without naming names,
that an individual policymaker made a specific array of
predictions. It should also adjust the SEPs to show the degree
of uncertainty officials attach to their predictions, she said.
Finally, the Fed should somehow highlight the "consensus
view" - or the stance of Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other core
policymakers - separately from the outlying views.
"Although there is a diversity of views on the committee, I
believe there is enough common ground to encourage us to seek
progress along the lines I am suggesting," Mester, who took the
helm in Cleveland in June and is a voter on Fed policy this
year, told a Money Marketeers audience of bond traders.
"Our efforts will be rewarded because clear communications
will lead to better economic outcomes and help make the trip
back to normal a smoother ride," she said.
The dots charts have been published since January 2012 as
part of the Fed's post-crisis transparency push. But they have
been criticized for sowing more confusion than clarity because
they show a wide array of views that do not always align with
the Fed's formal policy statement, or with Yellen's comments.
The latest forecasts, published after a September Fed
meeting, showed two policymakers recommended near-zero interest
rates at the end of next year, one recommended 3 percent, and
the rest of the dots were scattered in between. The range is
from 0.25 to 4 percent by the end of 2015.
That array can confuse investors, companies and individuals
trying to predict when borrowing costs will rise. As it stands,
financial markets generally expect the first rate rise to come
midway through next year.
Back in September, Yellen noted that the uncertainty grows
as predictions run deeper into the future, and stressed that
policy will hinge on how the economy evolves.
On Thursday, Mester urged the Fed to clarify how it
systematically assesses the economy's progress toward the
central bank's dual goals of 2-percent inflation and maximum
sustainable employment.
Mester also repeated her preference for the Fed's policy
statement to clarify that policy changes, including the rate
rise, will hinge on the state of the economy and not a calendar
date. The statement published last week, endorsed by Mester,
said it will be a "considerable time" before a rate hike.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa
Shumaker)