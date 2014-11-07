WASHINGTON Nov 7 Policy at the Federal Reserve
is keeping pace with developments in the economy and the Fed is
not falling behind the curve in planning its first interest rate
increase, Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said on Friday.
"I am not thinking we are behind the curve," Mester said in
an interview on CNBC, noting that she voted in favor of the most
recent Fed policy statement. "We are going to react to
developments in the economy."
Mester said she forecast three percent growth "for the next
couple of years," and that it would likely be appropriate to
raise interest rates sometime next year.
(Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)