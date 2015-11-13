Nov 13 The time to hike U.S. interest rates is "quickly approaching" and the Federal Reserve should not delay for fear of an adverse market reaction or uncertainty about how high to ultimately raise borrowing costs, a top Fed official said on Friday.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester repeated her longstanding belief that the economy can handle an initial rate hike, arguing that such a move would not lead to such tighter financial conditions to hurt the medium-term economic outlook.

Seeking to dispel dovish reasons to delay, the hawkish policymaker said debate over the longer-run neutral level of rates should not get in the way of action. "Uncertainty about the longer-run destination is not an argument to delay taking the first step," she said in prepared remarks to The City Club of Cleveland.

The Fed was right to adopt extraordinary monetary policy to battle the deep 2007-2009 recession, she said. But "how history judges those extraordinary actions will depend on our demonstrating that there is a way out. The time to start that demonstration is quickly approaching," Mester added. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Andrea Ricci)