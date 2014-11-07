NEW YORK Nov 6 A top Federal Reserve policymaker on Thursday painted perhaps the clearest picture yet of how the U.S. central bank should improve the way it forecasts policy changes and economic developments.

Loretta Mester, the president of the Cleveland Fed and a member of the central bank's communications committee, detailed three "suitable amendments" to widely cited charts that the Fed publishes quarterly showing the expectations of individual policymakers.

The so-called summary of economic projections (SEPs), informally known as the "dots" charts, show anonymous predictions for economic growth, inflation and unemployment, as well as how high the key federal funds rate will be in coming years.

Mester, who took the helm in Cleveland in June and is a voter on Fed policy this year, said the Fed should clarify that an array of predictions belong to one of the 17 policymakers, without naming names.

It should also adjust the SEPs to show the degree of uncertainty officials attach to their predictions, she said. Finally, the Fed should somehow highlight the "consensus view" - or the stance of Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other core policymakers - separately from the outlying views.

"Although there is a diversity of views on the committee, I believe there is enough common ground to encourage us to seek progress along the lines I am suggesting," Mester told a Money Marketeers audience of bond traders.

"Our efforts will be rewarded because clear communications will lead to better economic outcomes and help make the trip back to normal a smoother ride."

The dots charts have been criticized for sowing more confusion than clarity because they show a wide array of views that don't always align with the Fed's formal policy statement, or with Yellen's comments.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler)