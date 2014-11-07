NEW YORK Nov 6 A top Federal Reserve
policymaker on Thursday painted perhaps the clearest picture yet
of how the U.S. central bank should improve the way it forecasts
policy changes and economic developments.
Loretta Mester, the president of the Cleveland Fed and a
member of the central bank's communications committee, detailed
three "suitable amendments" to widely cited charts that the Fed
publishes quarterly showing the expectations of individual
policymakers.
The so-called summary of economic projections (SEPs),
informally known as the "dots" charts, show anonymous
predictions for economic growth, inflation and unemployment, as
well as how high the key federal funds rate will be in coming
years.
Mester, who took the helm in Cleveland in June and is a
voter on Fed policy this year, said the Fed should clarify that
an array of predictions belong to one of the 17 policymakers,
without naming names.
It should also adjust the SEPs to show the degree of
uncertainty officials attach to their predictions, she said.
Finally, the Fed should somehow highlight the "consensus view" -
or the stance of Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other core
policymakers - separately from the outlying views.
"Although there is a diversity of views on the committee, I
believe there is enough common ground to encourage us to seek
progress along the lines I am suggesting," Mester told a Money
Marketeers audience of bond traders.
"Our efforts will be rewarded because clear communications
will lead to better economic outcomes and help make the trip
back to normal a smoother ride."
The dots charts have been criticized for sowing more
confusion than clarity because they show a wide array of views
that don't always align with the Fed's formal policy statement,
or with Yellen's comments.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler)