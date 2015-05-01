PHILADELPHIA May 1 Seven years after the crisis
triggered by the mortgage market, the Federal Reserve still
needs a clearer understanding of how problems in housing might
destabilize the U.S. economy, a top Fed official said on Friday.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said that if the
central bank wants to achieve its goals of stable inflation and
full employment, it must be able to better quantify the effects
that changes in household finance might have on the broader
economy.
"More work needs to be done on the nexus between monetary
policy and financial stability policy," Mester said, including
"determining the most effective way to address emerging risks to
financial stability and developing models that can be used to
evaluate how policymakers should incorporate financial stability
concerns into monetary policymaking."
Speaking at a conference on consumer credit at the
Philadelphia Fed, Mester said so-called macroprudential tools
like countercyclical capital buffers, capital conservation
buffers, and stress test scenarios "show promise" but are
"largely untested."
A collapse in the U.S. mortgage market, reckless leveraged
lending, Wall Street securitization, and lax regulations led to
the 2007-2009 financial crisis that spawned a global recession.
The U.S. economy is still recovering, though Mester said
improvements in household balance sheets "is one of the
important fundamentals underlying the outlook for continued
expansion, further improvement in labor markets, and inflation
gradually moving back to the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target
over the medium term."
She did not directly discuss monetary policy.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)